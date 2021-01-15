Dr. Cheryl Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Charles, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Charles, MD
Dr. Cheryl Charles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Charles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Charles' Office Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3262
-
2
Cedars-sinai Medical Care Group200 N Robertson Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3262
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
Best doctor ever!!! Caring, patient and listens attentively!
About Dr. Cheryl Charles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235141862
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.