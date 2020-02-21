Dr. Cheryl Citron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Citron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Citron, MD
Dr. Cheryl Citron, MD is a Dermatologist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with LAC+USC Medical Center
Saint Barnabas Medical Center101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 205, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 243-2300
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Dr Citron is a world class cosmetic dermatologist with friendly, accommodating staff, and superb follow up. Dr Cheryl Citron painlessly shave-biopsied a keratosis from my cheek, and the cosmetic result is amazing. Barbara called with biopsy results and scheduled a follow up visit. Jeanette smiles too much. I highly recommend this practice without reservation. Thank you!
- Dermatology
- English
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital (Florida)
- Dermatology
Dr. Citron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Citron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Citron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Citron has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Citron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Citron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Citron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Citron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Citron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.