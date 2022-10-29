Dr. Cheryl Cohler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Cohler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cheryl Cohler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc2230 Lynn Rd Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4787Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve been seeing her since 2008 when we first moved to the area. My husband sees her as well. She’s helped me through some enormous challenges both physically and emotionally. Dr. Cohler is always kind and patient with me. She’s also open to hearing my concerns about treatments. I love her sense of humor too! Best doctor we’ve ever seen.
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1962454041
- Kaiser Permanente Medical School
- Kaiser Permanente
- Chicago Medical School
- Family Practice
Dr. Cohler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohler speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohler.
