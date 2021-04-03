Dr. Cheryl Colbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Colbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cheryl Colbert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.
1
Cheryl C Colbert MD40 Hurley Ave Ste 8, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very detailed oriented, caring and compassionate.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Colbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colbert speaks Spanish.
