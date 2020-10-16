Dr. Cheryl Cotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Cotter, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Cotter, MD
Dr. Cheryl Cotter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Cotter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cotter's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.1507 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 253-1000
-
2
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 110, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 253-1000
-
3
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 253-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotter?
Dr. Cotter has taken great care of my boy's ear problems. He is hearing normally right now thanks to her and her staff.
About Dr. Cheryl Cotter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902915762
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotter works at
Dr. Cotter has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.