Overview of Dr. Cheryl Cotter, MD

Dr. Cheryl Cotter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Cotter works at CHILDREN'S EAR NOSE & THROAT ASSOCIATES in Orlando, FL with other offices in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.