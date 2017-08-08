See All Pediatricians in Simpsonville, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Cheryl Evans, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cheryl Evans, MD

Dr. Cheryl Evans, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Simpsonville, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.

Dr. Evans works at Evans Pediatrics LLC in Simpsonville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Evans Pediatrics LLC
    104a W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 963-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 08, 2017
    I love the fact that there is Only 1 Doctor and 1 nurse. She tells it to you straight ! No sugar coat ... I would recommend her to Anyone ! Takes you back to the Good Ole Days with Small town Dr feel!!!
    Simpsonville, SC — Aug 08, 2017
    About Dr. Cheryl Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871567172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Medical Education

