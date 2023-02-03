Dr. Geer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Geer, DO
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Geer, DO
Dr. Cheryl Geer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Geer works at
Dr. Geer's Office Locations
1
Hera Health Care3180 Willow Ln Ste 108, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions
2
Cheryl Geer, DO445 Rosewood Ave Ste C, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 482-2634Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pm
3
Best Self Medical Arts32129 Lindero Canyon Rd Ste 205, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 318-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and super informative!
About Dr. Cheryl Geer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437211687
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
