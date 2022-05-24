Dr. Cheryl Gustafson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Gustafson, MD
Dr. Cheryl Gustafson, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA.
Seattle Skin and Laser3216 NE 45th Pl Ste 203, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 525-1168
Seattle Skin and Laser Pllc21701 76th Ave W Ste 302, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (206) 525-1168
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Gustafson did a very through exam of my skin all over my body! She did the most through exam I have had by a dermatologist. Had a shave biopsy done and it went very smoothly! The office is clean, the staff is friendly and helpful. I would recommend them to anyone that asks. In fact I have already recommended her to two people.
Dr. Gustafson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gustafson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustafson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.