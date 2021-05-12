See All Podiatrists in Ooltewah, TN
Dr. Cheryl Haag, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Ooltewah, TN
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cheryl Haag, DPM

Dr. Cheryl Haag, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Dr. Haag works at Haag Foot and Ankle Pllc in Ooltewah, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haag's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Haag Foot and Ankle Pllc
    9325 Apison Pike Ste 137, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 396-3668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cheryl Haag, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386688174
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska at Lincoln
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haag accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Haag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haag works at Haag Foot and Ankle Pllc in Ooltewah, TN. View the full address on Dr. Haag’s profile.

    Dr. Haag has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Haag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

