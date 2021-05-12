Dr. Haag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Haag, DPM
Dr. Cheryl Haag, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Haag Foot and Ankle Pllc9325 Apison Pike Ste 137, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 396-3668
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Haag was amazing with my 15 year old daughter and her planter fasciitis! She has taken such good care of her through her feet issues and pain. Highly recommended!
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Dr. Haag accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haag has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Haag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haag.
