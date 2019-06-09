Overview

Dr. Cheryl Hoffman, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at Manhattan Beach Imaging & Interventional Center in Manhattan Beach, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.