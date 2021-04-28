Dr. Cheryl Howard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cheryl Howard, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
Oakbend Physical Therapy - Upper Kirby3100 Timmons Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 840-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Howard is the most down to earth doctor I’ve ever known. She is also very knowledgeable. It is fascinating to listen to her talk about her chosen specialty. She helped me a great deal while I was seeing her. I was having back pain and some issues with my parasympathetic nervous system. She helped relieve and rebalance my system. Her skeletal and muscular manipulation always left me feeling so relaxed and rejuvenated when I left her office! If you are going to a chiropractor and still having issues, you may need different therapy. Dr Howard may be able to help.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225182579
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.