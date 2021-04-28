Overview of Dr. Cheryl Howard, DO

Dr. Cheryl Howard, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at Affiliates in Physical Therapy, Inc. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.