Dr. Cheryl Huey, MD
Dr. Cheryl Huey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor Eye Care Plc.3200 W Liberty Rd Ste D, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 662-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Huey has been my eye doctor for more than 20 years and I have annual visits with her and have also seen her for emergency situations.
About Dr. Cheryl Huey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Huey has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
