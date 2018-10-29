Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD
Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists308 Coliseum Dr Ste 120, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 745-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have found Dr. Jones and her staff to be very caring and very informative and helpful. We would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
