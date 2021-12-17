Overview of Dr. Cheryl Kaufmann, MD

Dr. Cheryl Kaufmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kaufmann works at NYU Langone Eye Center - Flushing in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.