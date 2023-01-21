Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl King, MD
Dr. Cheryl King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Wood Medical Group4411 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (210) 648-9500
Professional Imaging523 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77060 Directions (281) 272-6277
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1588693154
- U Ia Hosp Clins
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
