Dr. Cheryl Cox Kinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox Kinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Cox Kinney, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Cox Kinney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Cox Kinney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jan Jensen Goss MD Facog7777 Forest Ln Ste B443, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox Kinney?
Absolutely! Dr. Kinney is so patient and informative. She is thorough and explains her reasoning for everything she does. Will not go to anyone else.
About Dr. Cheryl Cox Kinney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1598879587
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox Kinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox Kinney works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox Kinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox Kinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.