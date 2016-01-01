Overview of Dr. Cheryl Lee, MD

Dr. Cheryl Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Eastside Vascular in Wenatchee, WA with other offices in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.