Dr. Bugailiskis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl-Lynn Bugailiskis, MD
Dr. Cheryl-Lynn Bugailiskis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
- 1 116 E Balboa Blvd Apt A, Newport Beach, CA 92661 Directions (847) 840-1784
Dr. Bugailiskis explain and helped me understand my condition and recommended a great treatment alternative to try. I definitely would recommend her to my friends and family. Thank you for being my doctor :)
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1871882035
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
