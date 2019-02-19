Overview of Dr. Cheryl Mackechnie, MD

Dr. Cheryl Mackechnie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Mackechnie works at Valley ENT in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.