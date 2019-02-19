Dr. Cheryl Mackechnie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackechnie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Mackechnie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Southwest Ent PC8752 E Via de Commercio Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 423-3150
Minimally Invasive Surgical Consultants Pll1300 N 12th St Ste 616, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 257-0300
- 3 203 Lothrop St # 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4789
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Dr Mackechnie is fantastic!! She did a great job diagosing, treating, and showing care for my medical issue all the way through.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
