Dr. Cheryl Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Marcus, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Marcus works at
Locations
Colorado Springs Dermatology Clinic PC170 S PARKSIDE DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 471-1763
Colorado Springs Dermatology Clinic--Briargate2060 Briargate Pkwy Ste 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 471-1763Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After examining the issue with my skin, Dr Marcus explained what was happening and offered two solutions. She's always prompt and pleasant. Very happy with the outcome.
About Dr. Cheryl Marcus, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1740376649
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus works at
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.