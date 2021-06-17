Dr. Cheryl McNeil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl McNeil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cheryl McNeil, MD
Dr. Cheryl McNeil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. McNeil works at
Dr. McNeil's Office Locations
1
Raleigh Neurology Associates1540 Sunday Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-3456
2
Raleigh Neurology Associates PA1520 Sunday Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We LOVE Dr. McNeil!! Currently 2 of my daughters are patients of hers. She always listens to my now adult daughters (& me!) whenever we see her. She is a great communicator and explains things very well. I always feel very comfortable with her treatments because she treats my kids as if they were her own. On top of her knowledge and expertise, Dr. McNeil is a great caring person and we are very blessed to have her. Thank you Dr. McNeil!
About Dr. Cheryl McNeil, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073599155
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
