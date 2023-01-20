Dr. Cheryl Mensah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mensah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Mensah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cheryl Mensah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Center for Blood Disorders520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Excellent! She was very thorough and asked thoughtful questions about my possible propensity to blood clots, following one I had last Summer. She took further bloodwork and determined I shoould see her in a follow-up visit in three months. I trust her to help me with whatever is needed to make sure everything is going (and flowing) right. HIghly recommended!
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1730454232
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mensah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mensah accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mensah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mensah has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mensah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mensah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mensah.
