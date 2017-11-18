Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD
Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center3001 GORDON HWY, Grovetown, GA 30813 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Moore Building1014 Moore Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

I am really glad that she is my doctor she always go the extra mile to do her job and if I have any questions she will always answer them thoroughly and professional
About Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1275632564
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.