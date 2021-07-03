See All General Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Cheryl Olson, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (23)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cheryl Olson, MD

Dr. Cheryl Olson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Olson works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olson's Office Locations

    Scripps Mercy Physician Partners
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 660, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 452-5054

Hospital Affiliations
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 03, 2021
    Dr. Olson is a phenomenal surgeon and doctor. She’s smart, skillful, and genuinely cares about her patients. My appendix burst after another surgeon’s misdiagnosis. I had a lot of complications from it, and Dr. Olson carried me through it all. She patiently explained everything and made all the right calls to ensure my full, speedy recovery. Dr. Olson did my appendectomy and bowel resection surgery and was able to find and remove the exact part of my small bowel that was causing most of my problems. After my surgeries, Dr. Olson personally checked on me every day. I will never forget how safe and assured she made me feel during the most vulnerable time in my life. No words can describe how talented, dedicated and thorough Dr. Olson is - she’s simply the best and I wish more doctors were like her!
    Grace — Jul 03, 2021
    About Dr. Cheryl Olson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043238728
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
