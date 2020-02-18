Dr. Cheryl Razdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Razdan, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Razdan, MD
Dr. Cheryl Razdan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Razdan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Razdan's Office Locations
-
1
Contemporary Women's Spclsts6565 S Yale Ave Ste 610, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 556-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razdan?
Dr Razdan was not my doctor but she did deliver me due to my doctor being out for surgery. She was very professional, did not try to rush anything, actually took her time making sure that I wouldn’t need stitches from the birth. She also kept me admitted in the hospital and extra day more than usual bc she was not comfortable w my blood work and how much I was bleeding. She seems to make sure her patients are more than safe before leaving her care.
About Dr. Cheryl Razdan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1376593541
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razdan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razdan works at
Dr. Razdan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Razdan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.