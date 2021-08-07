Overview of Dr. Cheryl Robertson, MD

Dr. Cheryl Robertson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Robertson works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.