Dr. Cheryl Robertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cheryl Robertson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Robertson's Office Locations
Arthritis & Osteoporosis1918 Randolph Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 342-0252
Wellness Counseling Center PC7810 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 342-0252
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The check-in process was a breeze using the on-line "precheck-in" option offered. Additionally, the front desk staff was friendly, helpful and pleasant making for a very relaxing environment. Once taken back to the examining room, the nurse was so nice, personable, friendly and efficient in the performance of updating current health charts and the performance of obtaining vitals. The best is always near the end when you see the doctor: Dr. Robertson is the epitome of what a doctor should be. She is "ALWAYS" cordial, friendly, pleasant, kind, caring, excellent conversationalist and a brilliant doctor who always knows your status, medications you are taking and readily offers her opinion of where you are in your treatment and whether other options are appropriate. I have FULL confidence in Dr. Robertson and I have done exceedingly well since becoming one of her patients. I highly recommend Dr. Robertson!!!
About Dr. Cheryl Robertson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851312243
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
