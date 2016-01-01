Dr. Cheryl Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Russo, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Russo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Sanger Clinic1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-0212
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute2680 Aberdeen Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 446-8110
Atrium Health Imaging -kenilworth1237 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Cheryl Russo, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease
