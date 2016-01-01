Overview

Dr. Cheryl Russo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Russo works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.