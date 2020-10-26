See All Oncologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD

Oncology
3.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD

Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Saenz works at University Of California San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saenz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsd Heath Care
    3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 822-6100
  2. 2
    Uc San Diego
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-6905
  3. 3
    UC San Diego Health
    16950 Via Tazon, San Diego, CA 92127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 926-8273
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr
    9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 249-6410
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 26, 2020
    Dr. Saenz is an amazing doctor and took great care of me. Very friendly and attentive! At the time my left ovary had become an enormous tumor. Dr. Saenz reassured me that she would help me and everything would be fine. My surgery went smoothly and I healed quickly. Highly recommended! Don’t listen to these other reviews.
    — Oct 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD
    About Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396818134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saenz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saenz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Saenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Saenz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

