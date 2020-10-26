Overview of Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD

Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Saenz works at University Of California San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.