Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD
Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Saenz's Office Locations
Ucsd Heath Care3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 822-6100
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6905
UC San Diego Health16950 Via Tazon, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (800) 926-8273Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 249-6410Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saenz is an amazing doctor and took great care of me. Very friendly and attentive! At the time my left ovary had become an enormous tumor. Dr. Saenz reassured me that she would help me and everything would be fine. My surgery went smoothly and I healed quickly. Highly recommended! Don’t listen to these other reviews.
About Dr. Cheryl Saenz, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396818134
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Saenz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saenz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saenz speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Saenz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.