Dr. Cheryl Saipe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Saipe's Office Locations
Every Child Pediatrics9197 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 963-0810
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cheryl Saipe, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1649386178
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saipe accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saipe speaks Spanish.
