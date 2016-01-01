See All Pediatricians in Thornton, CO
Dr. Cheryl Saipe, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Saipe, MD

Dr. Cheryl Saipe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Saipe works at Every Child Pediatrics - Thornton in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saipe's Office Locations

    Every Child Pediatrics
    9197 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Immunization Administration
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Cheryl Saipe, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649386178
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Saipe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saipe works at Every Child Pediatrics - Thornton in Thornton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Saipe’s profile.

    Dr. Saipe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saipe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

