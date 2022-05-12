Dr. Cheryl Serr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Serr, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Serr, MD
Dr. Cheryl Serr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Patients' Hospital Of Redding.
Dr. Serr's Office Locations
Patients' Hospital of Redding2900 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-8500
Amber Health Care for Women1842 BUENAVENTURA BLVD, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Patients' Hospital Of Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Life & Annuity Company
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable. And everyone was so pleasant I'm so glad I chose this facility.
About Dr. Cheryl Serr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831199744
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tx Medical School
- University Of Souther California-La County Hospital/Women and Children's Hospital
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Dr. Serr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serr speaks Spanish.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Serr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serr.
