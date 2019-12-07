Dr. Cheryl Shanmugam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanmugam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Shanmugam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Shanmugam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Locations
Arch Health Medical Group - Poway15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing physician! She listens to concerns and spends time to explain.
About Dr. Cheryl Shanmugam, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053387134
Education & Certifications
- Chldrn's Mercy Hosp
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanmugam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanmugam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shanmugam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shanmugam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanmugam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanmugam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanmugam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanmugam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.