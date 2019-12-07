Overview

Dr. Cheryl Shanmugam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Shanmugam works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.