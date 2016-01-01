Overview of Dr. Cheryl Smith, MD

Dr. Cheryl Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Medical University - South Carolina College of Medicine and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Rice Planters Pediatrics in Walterboro, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.