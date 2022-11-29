Overview

Dr. Cheryl Smith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverview, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Family Health, PC in Riverview, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.