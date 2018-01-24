Dr. Suiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Suiter, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Suiter, MD
Dr. Cheryl Suiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Suiter's Office Locations
Pineywoods Obstetrics/Gynclgy402 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 699-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff !! Highly recommend
About Dr. Cheryl Suiter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093915142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Suiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suiter has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Suiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.