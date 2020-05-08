Dr. Cheryl Vera-Burkhalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vera-Burkhalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Vera-Burkhalter, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Vera-Burkhalter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Hospital For Surgery and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Vera-Burkhalter works at
Locations
Methodist Uptown Medical Group3000 Blackburn St Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 599-8624
Methodist Family Health Center -- Inwood Village5709 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209 Directions (214) 351-1800Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vera-Burkhalter is an outstanding doctor. She has always taken the time to make sure I understand her medical advise. Very caring doctor!
About Dr. Cheryl Vera-Burkhalter, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700094984
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vera-Burkhalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vera-Burkhalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vera-Burkhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vera-Burkhalter works at
Dr. Vera-Burkhalter speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vera-Burkhalter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vera-Burkhalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vera-Burkhalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vera-Burkhalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.