Dr. Cheryl Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Waters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Waters, MD
Dr. Cheryl Waters, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Toronto|University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Waters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Waters' Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
-
2
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waters?
Found her to be knowledgeable, courteous and listened to what I had to say
About Dr. Cheryl Waters, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1356395446
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto|University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters works at
Dr. Waters has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.