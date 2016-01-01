Dr. Wathier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Wathier, DO
Dr. Cheryl Wathier, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Onsite Care1121 S Gilbert Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 644-9355
About Dr. Cheryl Wathier, DO
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wathier accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wathier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wathier. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wathier.
