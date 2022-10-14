See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Cheryle Hart, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (14)
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cheryle Hart, MD

Dr. Cheryle Hart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM.

Dr. Hart works at Res Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Res Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services
    3871 Harlem Rd Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 681-4088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Smoking Cessation Counseling
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 14, 2022
Dr. Hart takes the time to listen and come up with a treatment plan and explains. Very compassionate. The staff are always very helpful and if they don’t know a answer to a question they’ll find the correct answer by asking one of the doctors or NP and PA’s.
Theresa H. — Oct 14, 2022
About Dr. Cheryle Hart, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003076928
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hart works at Res Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hart’s profile.

Dr. Hart has seen patients for Smoking Cessation Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

