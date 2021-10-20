See All Pediatricians in Davis, CA
Dr. Cheryll Clark, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cheryll Clark, MD

Dr. Cheryll Clark, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Davis, CA. 

Dr. Clark works at UC Davis Medical Group in Davis, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    U C Davis Medical Group-davis
    2660 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 747-3000
  2. 2
    Regents Ucdmg Elk Grove
    8110 LAGUNA BLVD, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 683-3955

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Athlete's Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Oct 20, 2021
    Dr. Clark was my son's pediatrician from shortly after birth through 2 years old when we moved. She is incredible. He had some complications after birth and I felt that the hand-off between the hospital and a pediatrician (not her) was flubbed and extremely stressful. Dr. Clark stepped in and completely took care of us from day one. I would highly recommend her as a pediatrician.
    Rachel B. — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Cheryll Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932306875
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
