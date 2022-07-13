Overview

Dr. Chesley Gregory, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oakdale Community Hospital and Sabine Medical Center.



Dr. Gregory works at Healthplex Family Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.