Dr. Chester Graham, MD
Overview of Dr. Chester Graham, MD
Dr. Chester Graham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allen, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Allen Office1105 Central Expy N Ste 140, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 691-1902
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, knowledgeable, caring. Welcoming, polite staff.
About Dr. Chester Graham, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.