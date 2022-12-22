Dr. Chester Griffiths, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffiths is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Griffiths, MD
Overview of Dr. Chester Griffiths, MD
Dr. Chester Griffiths, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Griffiths' Office Locations
Pacific Hearing and Balance, Inc.11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 477-5558Saturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griffith’s has been great throughout the entire process from pre op to post op, I have felt in good hands. I highly recommend him for sinus surgeries.
About Dr. Chester Griffiths, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thom Jeff U/Jeff Med College
- Mercy Catholic Med Center
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
