Overview of Dr. Chester Griffiths, MD

Dr. Chester Griffiths, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Griffiths works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.