Dr. Chester Koh, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chester Koh, MD

Dr. Chester Koh, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Koh works at Division of Pediatric Urology, Texas Children's Hospital / Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cy-Fair Office
    11777 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 822-3160
  2. 2
    Kirby Office
    3023 Kirby Dr Ste 201, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 822-3160
  3. 3
    Division of Pediatric Urology, Texas Children's Hospital / Baylor College of Medicine
    6701 Fannin St Ste 620, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 822-3160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 27, 2017
    Dr. Koh was wonderful! Very friendly and easy to talk to. He made my very nervous son feel comfortable. We were very pleased with Dr. Koh and would highly recommend him. Awesome doctor!
    Heather Roper in Houston, TX — Jun 27, 2017
    About Dr. Chester Koh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225133846
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital Boston / Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Keck School of Medicine of USC / LAC+USC MC
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chester Koh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koh works at Division of Pediatric Urology, Texas Children's Hospital / Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Koh’s profile.

    Dr. Koh has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Koh speaks Korean and Spanish.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Koh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

