Dr. Chester Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Urologic Specialties PA in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.