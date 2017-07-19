See All Gastroenterologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Chester Maxson, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (45)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chester Maxson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Maxson works at Gastro Health in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastro Health - Jupiter Medical Center Campus
    1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 744-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sanus Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health and Wellness Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Chester Maxson, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306928908
    Education & Certifications

    • Graduate Hospital
    • Hospital Of The Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    • Med Coll Penn Hosp
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chester Maxson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maxson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maxson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maxson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

