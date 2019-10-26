Overview of Dr. Chester Oddis, MD

Dr. Chester Oddis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Oddis works at UPMC Rheumatology & Autoimmunity in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyositis, Dermatomyositis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.