Dr. Chester Roe III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chester Roe III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Chester T Roe III MD L. L. C.4999 E Kentucky Ave Ste 203, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 758-5477
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been treated by Dr. Roe and Dr. Vicksman for 20 some years. They are very professional and explain all issues thoroughly. Both of my cataract surgeries were successful and without any issues. I highly recommend them.
- 43 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Truman Medical Center
- Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Roe III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Roe III speaks Russian.
