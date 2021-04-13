See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colonial Heights, VA
Dr. Chester Sharps, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Chester Sharps, MD

Dr. Chester Sharps, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They completed their fellowship with Alfred I. Dupont Institute

Dr. Sharps works at VCU Health Orthopaedics in Colonial Heights, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA and Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharps' Office Locations

    Colonial Orthopaedics
    131 Jennick Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 526-5888
    William & Mary
    332 N Henry St, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 220-1246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Fredericksburg Multispecialty Center
    10528 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 891-3173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU - Brook Road Campus
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Broken Arm
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities

Broken Arm
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Femur Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Cramp
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Marfan Syndrome
Morton's Neuroma
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spina Bifida
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Vertebral Column Tumors
Wrist Fracture
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2021
    He is so GREAT with my daughter and our family and his nurse Tina is just as GREAT. We love both of them.
    Sarah Rothell — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Chester Sharps, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1841242534
    Education & Certifications

    • Alfred I. Dupont Institute
    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University
    Internship
    • David Lipscomb College
    Undergraduate School

