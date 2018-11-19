Overview of Dr. Chester Smith Jr, MD

Dr. Chester Smith Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.