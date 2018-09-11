Dr. Chester Strunk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strunk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Strunk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chester Strunk, MD
Dr. Chester Strunk, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Physicians' Hospital.
Dr. Strunk works at
Dr. Strunk's Office Locations
Bay Area ENT Specialists LLP333 N Texas Ave Ste 3100, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 338-7135
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strunk is very patient and kind. He also won't quit if he gets stumped and does only necessary tests. He's truly wanting to help you. I find him a humble doctor. His nurse is also wonderful! I definitely would recommend seeing him!!!
About Dr. Chester Strunk, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1740281229
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clinic
- Baylor
- Ttu Affil Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strunk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strunk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strunk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strunk works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Strunk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strunk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strunk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strunk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.